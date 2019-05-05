Remove stigma that Sabah offers few jobs, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU, May 5 — Sabah Minister of Education and Innovation Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob has urged Sabahans to dispel the flawed perception that the state offers few job opportunities for its youths, especially graduates.

He said while new employment was always available, the problem lies with graduates who were too choosy with their career choices.

Having qualifications that do not meet industry demands was also another factor, Yusof said.

Yusof called on Sabah youths to be more efficient and dynamic in charting their future by equipping themselves wth more skills and knowledge.

“Graduates should also consider entrepreneurship as it is a career choice that in turn can create more jobs for others,” he said when closing the 2019 Sabah Education and Career Fair organised by the Education Ministry and the Sabah Foundation Group here today.

Yusof said the ministry will continue to work with all relevant departments and agencies to improve the standard of education in Sabah.

The state government is also working hard to pull in more investments to ensure there is enough in its coffers to invest further in the education sector, including disbursing more tertiary scholarships.

At the event, Yusof handed out one-off education financial aid to 100 students and another 100 Sabah Manpower Department work contracts to individuals who aced their interviews during the carnival. — Bernama