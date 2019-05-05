Once seized by police, Zunar’s art now in Penang gallery

A total of 202 art works of famous cartoonist Zukiflee Anwar Haque, or better known as Zunar, will be exhibited at the Penang State Art Gallery here from Tuesday until May 28. — Pictures by Azinuddin Ghazali

GEORGE TOWN, May 5 — A total of 202 art works of famous cartoonist Zukiflee Anwar Haque, or better known as Zunar, will be exhibited at the Penang State Art Gallery here from Tuesday until May 28.

Met by reporters after PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched the exhibition today, Zunar expressed his joy as his works could now be displayed at a major exhibition in Penang.

“After the 2016 incident in Komtar (Zunar’s drawings were removed from an exhibition then), now it is like re-creating the exhibition. This first of its kind exhibition is very special with exceptional colours showcasing my 202 works,” he said.

According to Zunar, a cartoonist actually has a big role in society, and that humour would be an effective weapon to use to protest any issues.

Earlier, Anwar, who is also Port Dickson MP, was seen choking when witnessing Zunar’s masterpieces on display.

“I feel rather sentimental when I see Zunar’s works and recalled our past stories that we endured and suffered together. I can feel the pain he (Zunar) went through in these drawings.

“This proves a cartoonist and artist’s role in the country,” he said, praising Zunar as a noble and sincere person.

Anwar added that these works also reminded him of the ‘sufferings’ he had gone through during the Barisan Nasional administration.

He also suggested that every art gallery in other states showcase Zunar’s works.

“Zunar is a cartoonist who has a deep understanding of the political sensitivity of issues related to the people. His choice of words, sense of taste and the pulse of people are combined in Zunar’s artworks.

“That is why Zunar’s works are popular,” said Anwar. — Bernama