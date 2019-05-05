NRD committed to assisting Orang Asli obtain IC

KOTA BARU, May 5 — The National Registration Department (NRD) is serious about assisting those who are eligible, especially Orang Asli, to get an identity card, said its director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh.

He said various initiatives and proactive measures have been implemented to ensure every eligible individual is given this important document.

“We go to the ground to meet people in remote areas regardless of their religion, and economic and socio-political standings.

“NRD will also continue to review and improve procedures to provide the best services to the people,” he told reporters after the monthly assembly of the Kelantan NRD at Wisma Persekutuan here today.

Ruslin also called on Tok Batin to report the births of Orang Asli children to NRD to expedite the registration process. — Bernama