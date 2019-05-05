Muslims begin fast tomorrow

Muslims are seen performing tarawih prayers on the first night of the Ramadan month at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur, in this picture released June 6, 2016. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Muslims in Malaysia will begin fasting tomorrow May 6, 2019 as announced by the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Datuk Seri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad.

Syed Danial, when making the announcement, said the date for starting the fast for states nationwide had been fixed on that date at the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after the consent of the Rulers.

The brief announcement was aired directly via Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) tonight.

Prior to this, the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, via a statement, fixed the date for the moon-sighting to decide on the start of fasting for Muslims in Malaysia would be today, May 5, (Sunday) or, 29 Syaaban 1440 Hijrah.

The committee concerned would perform the moon-sighting at 29 locations nationwide.

The Conference of Rulers had agreed that the date of the start of fasting would be based on ‘rukyah’ (sighting) and ‘hisab’ (calculation). — Bernama