Five-man housebreaking gang arrested in Bukit Mertajam

BUKIT MERTAJAM, May 5 — Five men of a housebreaking and cable theft gang have been arrested here.

Central Seberang Perai police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said they were arrested at Jalan Perusahaan, Perai at 7am on Thursday.

The suspects, aged 25 to 40 years, were travelling in a Toyota Hilux when they were stopped by policemen on patrol. The suspects have records for housebreaking and dadah offences.

“An amount of methamphetamine and five rolls of black cables of about 50 metres long were seized from their car,” he said.

Police also recovered cutters and other tools believed to have been used for breaking into houses and stealing cables. — Bernama