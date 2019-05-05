DPM: Muslims should nurture their spirituality during Ramadan

Ramadan is a month of blessings and forgiveness from Allah, Dr Wan Azizah said. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today urged Malaysian Muslims to fully use the holy month of Ramadan to spiritually better themselves.

Ramadan is a month of blessings and forgiveness from Allah, she said.

“We should not waste this opportunity to intensify our worship and devotion, and seek forgiveness and mercy in our efforts to realise our path to Jannah.

“I urge, not only for myself, but for all Malaysians that we benefit spiritually as much as possible while the opportunity is upon us and for all of us to leap forward in our relationship with Allah,” she said in her Ramadan 1440H message today.

Dr Wan Azizah urged Muslims to emulate the characteristics of Prophet Muhammad who was wise and active in managing his daily life during Ramadan.

She said a well-balanced management of life that encompasses spiritual needs and community service is the key for success among Muslims.

“I hope Ramadan 1440H will enlighten and guide us in becoming more pious from a vertical point of view which is our relationship with Allah SWT and also horizontally in which we preserve good relations with one another.

“Let this Ramadan transform us into being champions of humanity. Blessed Ramadan Al-Mubarak to everyone.” — Bernama