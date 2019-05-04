Two of three ‘missing’ Tahfiz students found in KL

Tampin district police chief Supt Ramli Kasa said the father of one of the students found them at the GT computer centre in Taman Koperasi Polis Gasa 2, Jinjang, at about 1am. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, May 4 — Two of the three students reported missing from a tahfiz centre in Kampung Seri Repah on April 24 were found in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Tampin district police chief Supt Ramli Kasa said the father of one of the students found them at the GT computer centre in Taman Koperasi Polis Gasa 2, Jinjang, at about 1am.

“The complainant met his son Umair Fayed Mahadhir, 13, and his friend Armand Zafran Musa, 14, at the computer centre. The students were unharmed and taken back to his home in Bandar Tasik Kesuma, Selangor,” he told Bernama here yesterday.

He said preliminary investigations showed that the two ran away together with their friend Firdaus Farid, 13, after being accused by their teacher of collaborating with another student who had been expelled for bringing a handphone to school. — Bernama