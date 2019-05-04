Sandakan by-election: DAP’s Vivian Wong says Indian community won’t be neglected

DAP’s Vivian Wong said although the Indian community in Sandakan is small in number, they cannot be ignored or neglected. — Picture courtesy of DAP

SANDAKAN, May 4 — Although small in number, the presence of the Indian community makes Sandakan a multi-racial parliamentary constituency.

Sandakan parliamentary by-election candidate from the DAP, Vivian Wong Shir Yee was very pleased to be able to get to know the community better in a get-together programme held here.

“Although the community is small in number but as a potential representative, we will mix and mingle with all the races in Sandakan, as we can’t just ignore and neglect them,” she told reporters here last night.

Also present was Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong.

Meanwhile, Sri Sithi Vinayagar Temple president K.Ganesan believed that Wong was capable of bringing more development and aspirations as expected by the people in Sandakan.

Ganesan, who is also a former school teacher, said Wong was one of the outstanding school students before continuing her studies at the university level.

“Although she is young but she (Wong) has a clear direction just like her late father,” he said. — Bernama