Rapid Rail apologises for MRT Friday morning delay

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd yesterday apologised for the inconvenience caused to consumers following a delay in its schedule yesterday morning due to a brake system problem involving one of its trains at MRT Bandar Tun Hussein Onn station.

In a statement here, it said the incident happened around 6.15am and service resumed at 7.21am after the faulty train was shifted out of the way.

Rapid Rail said it provided free shuttle bus service between its Sri Raya station and Sri Jenih station to alleviate the situation for the affected passengers.

“Aside from that, they were also offered free travel coupons which they could redeem at any MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang counters and used within five days from today,” it added. — Bernama