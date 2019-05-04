Police: Notice to hold ‘defending sovereignty of Islam’ rally incomplete

Participants gather during the Ummah defending Islam rally in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The notice submitted by the organisers of the ‘Defending Sovereignty of Islam’ rally here today was incomplete, said Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah.

He said this was because the organisers, Gerakan Pembela Ummah, failed to submit a permission notice from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Mohd Fahmi added several documents should have been attached with the notice, including the permission notice from DBKL as venue owner, but this was not done, leaving it defective.

“No incidents occurred. However, the police will evaluate the speeches delivered at the rally to see if the content is against any laws of the country,” he told Bernama here.

Dubbed Gathering 405, the rally started in the morning at Masjid Jamek but ended abruptly at 3.25 pm due to a heavy downpour.

The rally was held to voice protest on issues like the Rome Statute ratification, which the government had pulled back from. — Bernama