MP: DAP is not anti-Islam, respects position of Islam as religion of the Federation

Bukit Mertajam Member of Parliament Steven Sim Chee Keong said DAP is not anti-Islamic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, May 4 — DAP respects the position of Islam as the religion of the Federation under the Constitution, and is not anti-Islamic as alleged by the Opposition, said Bukit Mertajam Member of Parliament Steven Sim Chee Keong.

In a statement issued today, Sim was responding to recent media reports which quoted Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin that the DAP was against the teachings of Islam.

“Asri has told me that what was reported in the media was different from what he actually said,” Sim said.

“In fact, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has also invited him (Asri) for a meeting and he has agreed to accept the invitation,” he added.

Sim said the DAP was always open to comments and advice for the sake of the common good, but lies perpetuated by the opposition that it was against the teachings of Islam must be tackled.

He added that the Penang government under a Chief Minister from DAP has not only upheld the religion in the state through its policies for the religion, but also implemented various programmes including developing a halal industry by providing a 100-acre site as a Halal Hub.

“Among the achievements of these policies include the increase in the number of huffaz from 103 in 2008 to 600 now, which is 482 per cent, in 10 years,” Sim said, adding that the state government was also in the process of developing the first Islamic digital library in Southeast Asia.

The achievement of Muslim students in Penang who attained the best KAFA results in the country for 2017 and 2018 was also something to be proud of, he said.

“The DAP has always respected the position of Islam as the religion of the Federation based on the country’s constitution, but has been accused by the opposition as being anti-Islam, while they support kleptocrats and corrupt people.

“I hope the goodwill between DAP and Asri continues through discussions, dialogues and mutual understanding,” he said. — Bernama