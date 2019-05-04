Mazlan hints minor reshuffle in Johor Bersatu leadership

Johor Parti Bersatu chairman Mazlan Bujang has indicated a minor reshuffle in the party leadership after taking over the position effective May 25. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, May 4 — Newly-appointed Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman, Mazlan Bujang has indicated a minor reshuffle in the party leadership after taking over the position effective May 25.

Mazlan said the minor reshuffle was to fill the vacant post of treasurer he himself is vacating after this.

“There will be a slight change as there are vacancies to be filled ...a minor reshuffle,” he said when met by reporters after opening a village well-being collaboration the Azman Hashim International Business School (AHIBS) of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), here today.

Mazlan who is also Tebrau Bersatu division head said there would be no drastic changes in the party leadership in this state as the post of deputy chairman is selected by the party president with only the secretary and treasurer posts subject to change.

He said the posts of secretary and treasurer would be filled through discussions at state Bersatu meetings to maintain party harmony. — Bernama