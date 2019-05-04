Man who threatened to assault independent speaker detained

KANGAR, May 4 — The individual who threatened to assault independent speaker Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu was detained by the Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, police yesterday.

Perlis Police Head Datuk Noor Mushar Mohd said the suspect’s detention came after he spread a video conversation between him and Muhammad Zamri Vinoth who is also the chief executive officer of the state One Centre Malaysia.

“The suspect, 34, who worked as an event manager, was remanded for two days from today,” he said when contacted today.

Noor Mushar said the suspect was detained after Muhammad Zamri Vinoth lodged a police report at the Kangar District Police Headquarters two days ago.

He said police also seized a handphone and two sim cards.

“Early investigations found that the suspect pleaded guilty to the act,” he said.

Last Thursday, Muhammad Zamri Vinoth saw a posting on a Facebook account under the name ‘Funkyshankar’ who uploaded a video recording of him which contained threats against Muhammad Zamri Vinoth.

The suspect also requested the complainant for his address so that he could assault him.

Noor Mushar said the case was being investigated under Section 506 and Section 504 of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Recently, a man who also threatened on his Facebook account to hurt the Mufti of Perlis, Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, was detained in Gelugor, Penang. — Bernama