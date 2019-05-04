Kadazandusun and Murut leaders urged to unite to develop communities

KDM Malaysia president Datuk Peter Anthony, who is also Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister, said that many members of KDM communities had migrated out of Sabah, especially to the Peninsular, due to more employment opportunities there. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, May 4 — The Kadazandusun and Murut (KDM) leaders, particularly in Sabah, have been urged to set aside their respective political agendas and to unite, to foster development of the communities.

KDM Malaysia president Datuk Peter Anthony, who is also Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister, said that many members of KDM communities had migrated out of Sabah, especially to the Peninsular, due to more employment opportunities there.

“I sincerely hope that KDM leaders can unite to focus on the sustainability of KDM in terms of helping the economy of this community, especially in remote areas.

“The KDM communities’ position has been on decline in terms of opportunities for self-development as many do not have higher education to change their lives and seize opportunities available in Sabah,” he told reporters after a get-together programme held here last night.

Peter also said he had met the KDM’s ‘Huguan Siou’ or paramount leader, Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan to express hope for leaders to unite for the development and well-being of the communities.

He also appointed Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah as KDM Malaysia representative to assist the community in this area. — Bernama