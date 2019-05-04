Five dead in two-car collision in Raub

The scene of the accident at the 348th kilometre Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kota Bharu, near Simpang Sungai Ruan in Raub. — Picture via Facebook/RodongKoi

KUANTAN, May 4 — Five people from two families were killed when the vehicles they were in collided at the 348th kilometre Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kota Bharu, near Simpang Sungai Ruan in Raub, early this morning.

Raub district police chief Supt Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said three others were seriously injured and were being treated at the Lipis Hospital in the incident at 2.45 am.

He said the dead were Hasliza Arini [email protected], 34, from Kampung Kelaburan in Tumpat, Kelantan and her youngest child Muhammad Khalish Kautsar Mohd Syaril, two.

Also dead were Nasrul Fakhri Mansor, 38, of Taman Aman Perdana, Klang Selangor and two of his family members, namely, an adult woman and a one-year-old baby whose identities could not be ascertained.

‘‘The mishap is believed to have taken place when Nasrul Fakhri, who was driving a Perodua Kancil from the direction of Kota Bharu heading for Kuala Lumpur, was believed to have become sleepy and entered the opposing lane.

‘‘The car collided with a Perodua Myvi, with five people on board who are believed to be heading to Kelantan, after its driver failed to avoid the Perodua Kancil,’’ he said when contacted today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said that seriously injured were Hasliza Arini’s husband, Mohd Syaril Sulaiman, 44, and their two children, Khaliesah Khairina, seven, and Dhia Afriena, five.

He said the police were seeking to ascertain the identities of the two dead (adult woman and baby) as no identification documents were found at the scene.

The bodies were sent to the Raub Hospital for post-mortems. — Bernama