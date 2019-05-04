Dr Wan Azizah: Database to address women security issues needed

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Parliament April 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 4 — There should be a database on women security in the country and the region to address this issue more effectively, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the database can be created with the input of researchers and through networking with civil societies and individuals to enhance awareness on this matter.

“I hope there will be more efforts on indigenous research and dissemination of research findings on women security,” she said.

Delivering her keynote address at the International Conference On Women Security and Global Challenges in Bangi, near here, Dr Wan Azizah said female researchers were under-represented in other parts of the world but not Malaysia.

“The situation in Malaysia is quite different where almost half of all the researchers are female,” said Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister.

Dr Wan Azizah stressed that the United Nations has acknowledged Malaysia as a world leader in encouraging the participation of girls and women in science.

She said the percentage of Malaysian female researchers is higher than that of Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Dr Wan Azizah pointed out that in Malaysia, the Pakatan Harapan government’s goals are very clear on assuring women peace and security, and gender equity.

“Men and women have equal opportunities in all areas, especially education and careers,” she said.

She said all parties should deliberate beyond rhetoric and give more emphasis on implementable programmes leading towards practical and efficient solutions, particularly in solving people’s problems.

Touching on women and challenges in this modern world, she said women have generally been marginalised from the male centres of Islamic interpretation, including both scripture and law, and leadership roles in public worship.

She opined that women of today are forging ahead in an era where their active involvement in the family, society and nation also exposes them to various security issues, risks and challenges.

“These challenges demand an equally important and continuous upgrading of their physical, intellectual and spiritual knowledge to prepare women for a safer and secure environment for themselves and those under their care and tutelage,” she added. — Bernama