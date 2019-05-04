Cracks at Taman Keramat Permai flats should be repaired immediately, says Azmin

General view of the Block F, Permai Keramat Apartment at AU2, Taman Keramat April 29, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Gombak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali wants the repair works on cracks at Block F of Taman Keramat Permai Apartment to be accelerated before the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also the Economic Affairs minister stressed the parties involved must ensure that the residents’ safety and quality of repair works will not be affected.

“The work has commenced and I have requested to all parties involved to immediately repair (the cracks) before Hari Raya.

“But, we do not compromise on the work quality and residents’ safety. Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) has also given assurance to prioritise residents’ safety,” he told reporters after handing over assistance to affected residents in a ceremony and closing of the evacuation centre at MPAJ Multi-purpose Hall at AU2 here today.

Last Friday, more than 200 Block F occupants were ordered to move out of the building when cracks found in the structure of the apartment were reported to be worsening.

More than 200 residents of Block F at Taman Keramat Permai Flat here are allowed to return home on Saturday (May 4) as the building was confirmed safe for occupation by two consultants appointed by the PKNS.

Meanwhile, an affected resident Mohd Faysal Surifno Yusof, 45 when met by reporters expressed his gratitute and happiness as he was allowed to return to his unit to celebrate Ramadan.

“Thank you to everyone who have helped us all this while. Some of us were worried that we might not be able to celeberate Ramadan at our homes, but we adjusted ourselves and were patient with it, as well as follow instructions from the authorities,” he added.

Both Hazlin Hayati Ahmad, 46 and Zahari Abdul Rahman, 45 hoped that this incident would not occur again, and also welcomed as well as agreed to the government’s suggestion on the redevelopment of housing especially flats which are more than 30 years old. — Bernama