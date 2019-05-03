Tourism Malaysia offers 3,000 durian packages in Balik Pulau in bid to promote King of Fruits

In conjunction with the ‘Back By Popular Demand ― Eat All You Want @ Dusun 8321, Balik Pulau’ campaign, Tourism Malaysia is offering 3,000 durian packages to promote the King of Fruits in the state. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, May 3 ― Tourism Malaysia will be offering 3,000 durian packages to the public including tourists in conjunction with the “Back By Popular Demand ― Eat All You Want @ Dusun 8321, Balik Pulau” campaign.

Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said the campaign organised in collaboration with Asia Gateway Tours was held to promote durians in the state.

“The campaign to be held from May 6 to August 6, 2019, will be supported by AirAsia Berhad and several hotels in the state. Today alone Tourism Malaysia managed to sell the packages to 800 visitors,” he told a press conference after officiating the campaign here yesterday.

He said the package would include a durian buffet as well as one-night or two-night stay at a durian plantation in Balik Pulau.

“We are also targeting tourists from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore to participate in this campaign,” he said adding that participants would stand a chance to win one-way flight tickets either from Penang to Kuala Lumpur, Penang to Johor Baru or Penang to Melaka. ― Bernama