Shafie Apdal says confident DAP’s Vivian Wong will win huge majority in Sandakan by-election

Vivian Wong, the youngest of four of the late Sandakan MP Datuk Stephen Wong’s children, was named as the DAP candidate for the seat in the upcoming by election. — Picture courtesy of DAP

SANDAKAN, May 3 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is confident that DAP candidate Vivian Wong Shir Yee will comfortably win the Sandakan by-election on May 11 with a majority of more than 10,000 votes.

However, he was also quick to admit that the battle to win over the hearts of the voters was no easy task and required continued hard work by DAP and its coalition partners.

“We do not want to brag, but we are focused on achieving this (huge victory).

“We know there are voters based overseas, but if we can get through the majority of the local voters, we will have enough (votes) to secure the 10,000 plus vote majority,” he told newsmen at a feast with residents of Kampung Sim-Sim here today.

The Sandakan by-election was triggered by the death of incumbent MP Stephen Wong.

Wong, who was also Sabah health and people’s well-being minister, died on March 28.

He won the parliamentary seat in the 2013 general election and retained it with a majority of more than 10,000 votes in the May 9 polls last year.

The Sandakan parliamentary constituency has two state constituencies, namely Tanjung Papat and Elopura with a total of 40,131 eligible voters, including 270 early voters and five absentee voters. — Bernama