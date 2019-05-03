Sarawak DAP chief forced to withdraw offensive remark against state minister

Chong said he believes that certain PBB members are conspiring with PSB to work against PRS, SUPP and PSB. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, May 3 — Kota Sentosa state lawmaker Chong Chieng Jen today withdrew his offensive statement against state Minister of International Trade and e-Commerce Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh.

He withdrew the remark uttered while debating the opening address of the Sarawak State Assembly yesterday after repeated warnings from the Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nasar, who said that Wong had the right to table a motion against the Sarawak DAP state lawmaker.

“I will withdraw that part. You can expunge...doesn’t matter to me. It is your prerogative,” the Sarawak DAP chief told the Speaker.

The Speaker then ordered Chong’s statement be expunged in the Hansard.

During the debate, Chong was reported in the Hansard as saying, “I know la [Wong] is on your side” — to Deputy Speaker Datuk Gerawat Gala, who presided over the assembly yesterday.

“He is working together with PBB, but as far as SUPP, PRS, PDP is concerned I don’t know... are they going for your neck? Be careful. But he is working with PBB anyway, okay. Alright, so I don’t think you will take any action against him.”

Asfia told Chong that Mambong state assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil had complained this morning about Chong’s offensive statement against Wong.

Jerip is deputy president of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) while Wong is its president.

The Speaker said under Standing Order 32(6), a member cannot impute improper motive against another member or make offensive, insulting and abusive statements against another member.

In response, Chong asked why Jerip was the one complaining instead of Wong, claiming there was nothing offensive or insulting about his statement.

He also said he was just confirming that PSB haD been going around telling the people that it would contest in areas held by Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming state election.

Later at a press conference, Chong said he believes that certain PBB members are conspiring with PSB to work against PRS, SUPP and PSB on the ground.