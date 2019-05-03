Parliamentary Select Committee says to be briefed on CJ’s appointment next Tuesday

Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat is Malaysia’s first female chief justice. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Parliamentary Special Select Committee on major public appointments will convene on May 7 to be briefed on the appointment of the newly appointed Chief Justice, Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

The committee’s chairman William Leong said it will be briefed by the Judicial Appointments Commission of Malaysia next Tuesday.

“We will first be briefed by the commission. We will also decide then on when to call the new chief justice to the committee,’’ he said to Malay Mail.

This comes after Tengku Maimum’s appointment to the nation’s top judicial post was announced by the government yesterday.

Subsequently, Leong who is also the PKR MP of Selayang said that the commission will decide when to call up newly-appointed Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador after next Tuesday’s meeting.