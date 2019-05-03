Home minister: GIACC chairman tasked to hear police grouses over formation of IPCMC

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says GIACC chairman Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed will meet with the police to hear their grouses over the formation of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) chairman Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed will meet with the police to hear their grouses over the formation of an independent panel overseeing police conduct.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said based on feedback from various parties including Bukit Aman’s senior police officers, police personnel of various ranks, and former officers, the police force currently perceive the proposed Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) as a form of punishment.

“There are still some things that are still not clear. The police feel that they have made a mistake that's why IPCMC is formed to punish them.

“But this is not the truth.

“That is why I have asked the GIACC chairman to have interaction with the police so we can sort out the issue,” he told reporters during a special interview in conjunction with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) first-anniversary celebration yesterday.

He said once such issues are sorted the ministry will go ahead and present the proposal to the Cabinet and work on drafting the law.

“What is important is that we have accepted the fact that we must have IPCMC and the government has also agreed.

“We just need some more time to engage with all levels of police and sort it out,” he said.

In March outgoing Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police have sent in their proposals and concerns to the government regarding the IPCMC.

He said it was the feedback from various parties including Bukit Aman’s senior police officers.

The establishment of the IPCMC was among the pledges in Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto for the 14th general election.

Muhyiddin had previously disclosed that IPCMC did not come about easily as the police had objected to it, owing to redundancy as the Police Force Commission was still in place.

The Malaysian Bar had around the same time urged the government to step up efforts to make the formation of the IPCMC a legislative priority.