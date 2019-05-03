DAP lawmaker urges Sarawak govt to start allocating funds to state Pakatan reps

Wong said PH lawmakers have never received grants from the state government, despite a promise by Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg last year. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, May 3 — DAP’s Pelawan assemblyman David Wong Kee Woan today appealed to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government to be fair to Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers in allocations for their constituencies.

He said PH lawmakers have never received grants from the state government, despite a promise by Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg last year.

“On the other hand, each GPS state assemblyman is given RM2 million for minor rural projects (MRP), RM5 million for rural transformation programmes (RTP) and RM1 million for improvement grants by the state government and yet the PH member is not given a single cent,” he said.

‘’Where is fairness and justice?” he asked during the debate on the opening of the Sarawak State Assembly by the Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

“When the GPS government wants Sarawak PH for support, it will invoke ‘we are all Sarawakians’ slogan, but when it doesn’t need our support then it treats us like enemies,” Wong lamented.

He said the failure to allocate grants was akin to punishing the people who have voted for the state PH lawmakers in the 2016 state election.

Wong reminded the state government that it is a mere trustee of the resources and coffers of the state, saying that the wealth and resources belong to all Sarawakians.

He said the people in Opposition-controlled constituencies must be given fair and equitable resources and their elected representatives have all the right to receive funding from the state government.

He said the GPS government has accused the PH federal government of not being fair to Sarawak in giving allocations to build schools, providing healthcare services and development funding.

He said if the GPS state government wants the federal government to be fair, then it should start giving allocations to state PH lawmakers for their constituencies.

Meanwhile, DAP’s Tanjong Batu assemblyman Chiew Chiu Sing urged Sarawakians to be patient with the federal government in its efforts to fix the country’s economy.

“When PH took over the federal government, our country was deeply in debt then and still is, real debt and liability as at June 2018 was RM1,065 billion.

“Corruption was ugly, very seriously ugly indeed and many were afraid that if we did not do something quickly, the debt and corruption would bankrupt our nation,” he said.

“Today, nearly one year later, we are in a better and more stable financial position than we were before, but the devastation is still there.

“The PH government now is only asking for three years, to bring back our economy to its positive track and that is by the end of 2021, the country will move towards a high-income economy.”