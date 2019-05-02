PM says government will always listen to public before making decisions

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters during a press conference after the launch of the BOCE Malaysia/Asean Digital e-Commerce Platform in Putrajaya May 2, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 2 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that both he and the government will always listen to public opinion before making a decision, including any related to the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC).

He said it was natural for there to be people who supported the idea of the commission, as well as oppose it.

“I meet with everyone, including you,” Dr Mahathir said to general laughter during the launching of the BOCE Malaysia/Asean Digital e-Commerce Platform at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

He was responding to a question as to whether he is willing to meet up with outgoing Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun to discuss the matter.

Earlier today, Fuzi said the police force rejected the suggestion that the IPCMC should handle disciplinary cases among police personnel, during a recent meeting.

He said the meeting’s committee conveyed their objections to the Prime Minister’s Office via a letter, and that nearly 153,000 retired police personnel opposed the suggestion.

Fuzi added the committee also decided it will have to meet with the prime minister to resolve the issue.