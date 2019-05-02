PDRM to meet PM over objections to IPCMC, says IGP

Fuzi said this included withdrawing the powers of the Police Force Commission (SPP) under Article 140 of the Federal Constitution. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will meet with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to submit its protest over several issues concerning the proposed Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said this included withdrawing the powers of the Police Force Commission (SPP) under Article 140 of the Federal Constitution which has drawn protests from many parties in PDRM.

“We had an urgent meeting recently on several matters proposed by the committee, including placing (the power for) disciplinary action under the IPCMC.

“This proposal has met with protests from members of the Senior Police Officers Association (PPKP), the Junior Police Officers’ Association (PPRP) and the Retired Senior Police Officers’ Association (Respa),” he said.

Mohamad Fuzi was speaking at a press conference held in conjunction with the ‘PDRM Mess in 100 Years’ book sale at the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters here today.

Mohamad Fuzi said a letter had been sent to the country’s leaders on the request by the three associations to meet the prime minister on the protest.

Article 140 of the Federal Constitution states that the SPP which includes the home minister would be responsible for the appointment, promotion and all issues pertaining to the discipline of police officers.

Petaling Jaya Member of Parliament Maria Chin Abdullah had previously been reported as saying the government had set a timeline for the setting up of the IPCMC and steps which will be taken to ensure it is truly independent and had the authority to resolve problems in the law-enforcement agency.

On April 4, Dr Mahathir said the IPCMC was free to carry out investigations on the enforcement agency and the government would not interfere.

He said this when commenting on the proposal for the setting up of IPCMC to investigate the case of the disappearance of pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat which was alleged to have involved the police Special Branch (SB) as reported by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam). — Bernama