Pakatan’s mission to fight corruption far from over, says Kit Siang

IPOH, May 2 — DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang believes Pakatan Harapan (PH) has a long way to go in the fight against corruption despite restoring the pride of Malaysians, following the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Lim said that the prosecution of the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former Cabinet ministers does not transform Malaysia from a global kleptocracy into a shining example of good governance overnight.

“Although the responsible individuals were charged, I was disappointed when the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index 2018 was announced at the end of January this year that Malaysia had gone up by only one place to 61 out of 180 countries, maintaining the score of 47 points in the corruption index just like in the previous year,” he said.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said that is a timely reminder that “one swallow does not make a summer” and Malaysians should not regard the war against corruption as “Mission Accomplished”.

“As illustrated by the RM6.3 billion Felda and RM17.8 billion Lembaga Tabung Haji bailouts respectively, the mission to transform Malaysia from a global kleptocracy into a nation of integrity is a work-in-progress,” he said.

He hopes that the corruption index for next year will show a significant improvement for Malaysia in both ranking and score.

Lim also said PH should remain true and committed to the principal objectives of its general election manifesto.

“We have to reduce the cost of living, achieve institutional reforms, engineer economic growth, restore power to Sabah and Sarawak and to build an inclusive and moderate Malaysia.

“This is the work not of one hundred days or months, but of years and decades. It calls for steadfast commitment to bring about unity, freedom, justice and prosperity to Malaysia and its people,” he said.

Separately, Lim also pointed out that Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) leader Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, a former minister in the previous federal government did not question the 1MDB scandal.

“It is significant and pertinent that until today, PBS like Najib, had never condemned the 1MDB scandal or expressed regret for bringing Malaysian the odium of a global kleptocracy.

“What can Sabahans and Malaysians expect if PBS is able to stage a political comeback through the Sandakan by-election? Would PBS denounce a 2MDB, 3MDB or 4MDB scandal if it is in any future government?” he asked.

The Sandakan by-election will be held on May 11, following the death of DAP’s two-term MP Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt.