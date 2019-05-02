Najib received special payment of RM1m in May 2018, SRC International trial told

Deputy Chief Accountant (Management) at the Prime Minister's Department Zarina Yusuf is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex, May 2, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The High Court today heard that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak received a special payment of RM1 million in May 2018 on account of him being a government administrator.

Deputy Chief Accountant (Management) in the Prime Minister’s Department Zarina Yusuf, 49, said in that month, Najib who was prime minister and finance minister at the time, received a total income of RM1,017,014.39, including salary and allowances.

“I am not sure what it was about,” she replied, to a question from deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Izzat Fauzan on the special payment.

Zarina, who was the 27th prosecution witness, said Najib also received a salary of RM6,627.09 in May 2018.

She was testifying on the 12th day of the trial in which the former prime minister is facing seven charges related to SRC International Sdn Bhd involving RM42 million.

To a question by Muhammad Izzat as to why the salary received by Najib (RM6,627.09) was lesser, Zarina said the sum was prorated for May 1 to May 9, 2018, when he was still the prime minister.

Zarina, who is attached with the Accountant Division, said the former prime minister twice received special payments of RM22,826.65 and RM11,413.30 in December 2011 and January 2013.

“The total amount received by Najib monthly from January to April 2009 was RM48,681.65 while from May 2009 till April 2018, he received a monthly income of RM58,605.15,” she said.

The witness said Najib’s entire salary was credited into his Affin Bank account number 100040014008.

As to who paid all the salaries, Zarina replied, “Malaysian Government.”

Meanwhile, administrative officer Farah Nurdiana Azhar said Najib received an allowance of RM6,508.59 as Member of Parliament and RM3,846.59 as head of the Executive (in the Dewan Rakyat) throughout 2011 till 2014.

“Najib’s monthly income in 2011 till 2014 totalled RM10,355.18 except during the month that he was entitled to receive a special payment,” she said while reading out her witness statement today.

The 26th prosecution witness said from January 2015 till March 2018, Najib as Pekan member of Parliament also received an allowance of RM16,000 and RM3,846.59 as head of the Executive in the Lower House.

“His monthly income from 2015 till 2018 totalled RM19,846.59 except in the month that he was entitled to received a special payment,” she said.

Farah Nurdiana, 42, who is attached with the Malaysian Members of Parliament Affairs Division, said the two allowances were paid by the Malaysian Parliament.

"Based on the records in my possession, the allowances were paid into Najib's account number 100040014008 at Affin Bank," she said.

Earlier, Daman Huri Nor, who is division secretary at the Parliament and Constitution Affairs Section, had also testified as the prosecution's 25th witness.

Najib, 66, is accused of three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of power abuse and three counts of money laundering involving RM42 million related to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The case is being heard before justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali. — Bernama