Muhyiddin: Govt and royal institution remain on good terms

PUTRAJAYA, May 2 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that just because of one or two disagreements with the royal institution, it does not mean that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has strained relationship with the palace.

He said claims by certain quarters that the PH government did not respect the royal institution were mere allegations.

“The most important is that we want to show that we have a good relationship, a friendly atmosphere because we know the public revered the royal institution highly.

“And the PH that was born and chosen to govern the country should not have different view in that context, it is just after seeing one or two disagreements, some are of the opinion that we don’t cooperate or we don’t recognise the role played by the royal institution and that view is wrong and incorrect,” he said.

He said the PH government respected and recognised the position of constitutional monarchy, its role in society, understanding the people revered the royal institution highly, and the PH itself shouldn’t be any different, in terms of what was happening in society.

He said this in an interview with the media in conjunction with the first anniversary of the PH government administration at the Home Ministry here.

Among the recent disagreements were regarding the Constitution, the palace and the Roman Statute.

Muhyiddin said it was important to establish close and warm relationship as the government, rulers, legislative and executive, all have their respective roles to play in society.

There was no denying that disagreements occurred between the government and the royal institution but it was dealt with wisely, he said.

Asked whether the royal interference could jeopardise the PH’s governance, he said the two should know their respective roles as clearly enshrined in the Constitution.

“Their respective responsibilities have been explained in the Constitution. It would be much better if we are to adhere to what have been stipulated in the Constitution, whether we are ordinary citizens, government officials or rulers in a democratic country,” he said. — Bernama