Monkeys cross Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway, five firemen, fire truck come a cropper

The damaged fire engine lies beside the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

GERIK, May 2 — A seemingly routine return to base for five firemen was “monkey-wrenched” when a troop of monkeys dashed across the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB) and caused a fire engine to veer off course and overturn.

When contacted, Gerik district police chief, Supt Ismail Che Isa, said the firemen were on their way to Gerik after putting out a lorry fire at KM38.6km on said highway when the accident occurred at the KM25.6 at 10.30am.

The fire engine is damaged and the firemen are receiving treatment at Hospital Gerik.

He said Ahmad Suhaimi Ibrahim, 51, (the driver) and Mohd Firdaus Mohd Sarif, 30, suffered broken left legs; Mohd Nizam Zakaria, 48, injuries to his face, teeth and gums; Sirol Aflah Abu Hassan, 37, to his head; and Mohamad Azizul Mohamad Ali, 21, bruises to his leg.

“Investigations reveal the driver tried to avoid the monkeys but lost control of the vehicle at a bend on a hill,” said Ismail. — Bernama