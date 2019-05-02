Ex-minister’s former aide out on bail after being nabbed over RM1.8m kickbacks in aircraft parts deal

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, May 2 — The Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court here today released a former special officer of a Cabinet minister under the previous government after being remanded for three days to assist the probe into alleged bribery amounting to RM1.8 million.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim allowed the 50-year-old man who has the title ‘Datuk’ to be released on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail of RM30,000 bail in one surety and the court also ordered the man to surrender his passport to the MACC.

The man was remanded from Tuesday after he was detained at the MACC headquarters here at about noon on Monday.

According to MACC sources, preliminary investigations revealed the suspect was alleged to have received kickbacks from several contractors for his help in securing contracts from a ministry via direct negotiations which included aircraft parts supply worth RM1.8 million in 2017.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama