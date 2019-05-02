Don’t fall for racial and religious propaganda at Saturday’s pro-Islam rally, says Muhyiddin

Muhyiddin also refuted the allegation that the status of Islam was ‘unsafe’ under the PH government. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 2 — The public, especially Muslims, are advised not to fall for the propaganda of certain quarters who will purposely fan racial and religious sentiments at the rally to ‘defend Islam’ scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur this Saturday.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the rally, organised by the Gerakan Pembela Ummah (UMMAH), has been seen as merely a propaganda and an opportunity for those quarters to gain political mileage.

“I want to take this opportunity to advise all Malaysians to preserve racial and religious harmony in the country,” he said in a media interview here today in conjunction with the first anniversary of Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

The rally is scheduled to be held in front of Sogo shopping complex in the capital at 2pm Saturday.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin also refuted the allegation that the status of Islam was ‘unsafe’ under the PH government.

“The status of Islam as the religion of the Federation as enshrined in the Federal Constitution will not change,” he said in response to Mufti of Perlis Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin’s statement on Facebook claiming that the ‘voices to defend Islam’ were hardly heard among leaders in the ruling government.

In fact, Muhyiddin said the ministry also viewed seriously the issue of insults against Islam, Prophet Muhammad and the monarchy institution on social media.

He said stern action had been taken by the police so far in regard to the issue, with eight out of the 53 cases investigated had been charged in courts.

“Stern action will definitely be taken against any quarters who insulted Islam and Prophet Muhammad,” he added. — Bernama