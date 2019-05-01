Truth will surely prevail, Bung tweets in the face of Felda graft charges

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin appears to be taking his upcoming court date in his stride after the MACC publicly confirmed bringing graft charges against him and his wife. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin appears to be taking his upcoming court date in his stride after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) publicly confirmed bringing graft charges against him and his wife.

The Kinabatangan MP and Umno Sabah chief posted a series of tweets after MACC’s confirmation, starting at about 8.30pm with “Let the court do their job.”

Twenty minutes later he posted another tweet with a caricature by Fahmi Redza, saying: “In shaa allah, our life’s journey is all determined by Allah, and there are no exceptions, truth will surely prevail.”

The caricature by the street artist showed Bung behind bars.

In shaa allah, perjalanan hidup kita ini semuanya di tentukan allah, dan tidak ada yg terkecuali, kebenaran pasti menjadi benar https://t.co/zf8aa7hLUm — Bung Moktar Radin (@MyKinabatangan) 1 May 2019

Bung then followed this up with a picture of him smiling with a group of friends, and the caption: “Kota Kinabalu Airport on the way to KL, if we’ve entered the political arena we must be prepared to face all possibilities.”

Air port Kota Kinabalu otw to KL, kalau dah masuk gelangang politik kita harus bersedia berhadapan dgn semua kemungkinan pic.twitter.com/sT6IAkfQMr — Bung Moktar Radin (@MyKinabatangan) 1 May 2019

In a statement this evening, MACC said it had obtained the go ahead from the Attorney General’s office to charge Bung in his capacity as the former non-executive director of government agency Felcra Berhad, as well as his wife, Datin Seri Zizie Izette A. Samad, this Friday.

The commission also confirmed that Bung was arrested at 10.50am this morning at the Sabah MACC, while his wife was detained at its Putrajaya office at 11.15am after they had their statements recorded on the case involving Felcra.

Both were released a few hours later.