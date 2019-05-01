Special meeting to discuss job creation, says Maszlee

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the Cabinet ‘works as usual’ on the Labour Day today by holding special meeting aimed at creating more job opportunities. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, May 1 — The Cabinet “works as usual” on the Labour Day today by holding special meeting aimed at creating more job opportunities.

The official vehicles of the Cabinet ministers were seen entering the Perdana Putra compound in stages starting at 2.45pm.

The special meeting today is chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and scheduled to start at 3pm. The Cabinet meeting is usually held every Wednesday.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir officiated the Labour Day celebration at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here.

According to Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik, the meeting on creating job opportunities to be coordinated by the Ministry of Economic Affairs under the responsibility of its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said among issues to be discussed were the efforts to create one million jobs for the people, especially the youth in the country.

All ministries were asked to present their respective papers on initiatives and approaches to the matter at the meeting, he said.

“Hence, we will discuss on ways to create job opportunities and how we want to align the efforts,” he said.

“In terms of the Ministry of Education, we are providing technical vocational education and training (TVET) for community colleges and polytechnics and how to align them with the industry,” he said when asked by reporters on issues expected to be discussed at the meeting. — Bernama