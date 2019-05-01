New IGP will be Abdul Hamid Bador, PM says

Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador (pic) will succeed Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun as Inspector-General of Police. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, May 1 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today confirmed that acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador will succeed Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun as the nation's top policeman.

Dr Mahathir also said he thinks the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has already signed Abdul Hamid's appointment letter.

“Yes, I think he will be the Inspector-General of Police,” he told reporters of Abdul Hamid’s new post, after Labour Day celebrations here.

“I think the Agong has signed it,” he added.

Fuzi’s retirement is scheduled for May 4.

Abdul Hamid was transferred as the deputy chief of the police intelligence unit to the Prime Minister's Department in 2015 during a crackdown on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigations by the Barisan Nasional regime but he never turned up to the Prime Minister's Department.

Ten days later, Abdul Hamid publicly announced that he was removed from his post due to his insistence on investigating the 1MDB scandal.