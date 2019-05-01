MACC nabs BN MP, wife for alleged graft

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested a Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmaker and his wife for alleged graft amounting to RM3 million.

A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source said the couple were detained by investigators at 11am in Sabah.

“The couple were released after investigators recorded their statement and both of them are expected to be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Friday.

“They will be charged under the MACC Act 2009,” said a source.

The MP will face three graft charges while his wife is set to face charges for abetment.

It is believed the case is linked to the MP’s former role as the chairperson of a government agency.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed the arrests.