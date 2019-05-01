MACC confirms Bung Moktar, wife nabbed for alleged corruption

The MACC today confirmed the arrest of BN lawmaker Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette A. Samad for alleged graft. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today confirmed the arrest of Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmaker Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette A. Samad for alleged graft.

In a short statement, the MACC said it has obtained the go-ahead from the Attorney General’s Office to charge Bung in his capacity as the former non-executive director of government agency Felcra Berhad, as well as his wife this Friday.

“The MACC arrested Moktar at 10.50am this morning at the Sabah MACC while Zizie was arrested by the MACC in Putrajaya at 11.15am after they appeared to complete the final investigation process with regards to a corruption case involving Felcra,” the statement said.

Both were released a few hours later.