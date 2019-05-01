Dr M tells world’s youth not to lose ideals as nations would otherwise fail

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said countries would be blessed with responsible and conscientious citizens if their youth believe that giving their best to their nations is a noble and worthy cause. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― The global youth should not compromise their ideals for negative values as their countries would become failed nations if they do, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said at an international conference today.

Dr Mahathir said countries would be blessed with responsible and conscientious citizens if their youth believe that giving their best to their nations is a noble and worthy cause.

He said it was important for the youth to realise that there is still much hope for the world to get back on track if they are able to hold on to their ideals and values.

He then pointed out that the youth could cause destruction and horrific crimes if “misguided by wrong values and ideals”.

“If the youth choose to put aside their ideals and values in favour of all that is corrupt and evil, nations will fail and crumble. And these too, sadly, we have witnessed as well,” he said in a copy of his written speech for the 5th edition of the Al Sharq Youth annual conference.

Dr Mahathir said he always tried his best to fulfil requests from youth groups in his many years as a politician and leader, as the youth who are not yet jaded still hold on to their ideals.

“My reasons are quite basic ― if I want to see changes made and ambitions realised, the youths are our best bet,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said many countries are managed by experienced and qualified adults with many having become “desensitised, too practical, cynical and unenthusiastic” as life takes its toll, comparing them to the youth who still see the world from a fresh perspective.

“You may be accused of being naïve at times but that should not make you forgo your ideals and beliefs.

“In turn, it is your ideals and values, ones that are not tainted by race or creed that reminds us of what we used to believe in, what is right and wrong and what should be done or not done,” he said.

In explaining why it was important for leaders to stay close to the youth, Dr Mahathir said the latter's youthful exuberance reminds the leaders of the energy they used to have in pursuing similar ideals.

The two-day conference is being held at the Royale Chulan Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.