Unhappiness with Pakatan’s war on graft reason for unpopularity, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to civil servants during the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya February 11, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said civil service support for himself, and not just the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, has declined since the coalition won the 14th general election last May 9.

He said this could be due to Pakatan’s determination in rooting out and eradicating corruption from the government.

“This is in part due to dissatisfaction from certain quarters who benefited from corruption under the old government,” Dr Mahathir said during a meeting with government officers at Seri Puspanita, organised by the Public Service Department.

However the PH government will continue to fight against corruption, as he said it has the potential to destroy the country.

Dr Mahathir acknowledged it is not easy for the civil service to shift its loyalties to the current administration after 61 years of Barisan Nasional rule.

However, he said public workers must do so for the good of the country as a civil service with divided loyalties would hamper progress and development.

“So it is not easy to transfer loyalty, but I think it can be done if the new government rules justly and with consideration,” he said.

The prime minister reminded the civil service that BN was justifiably voted out in the 14th general election.

“The 61-year old government ended because of their own mistakes and misdeeds. Had they not done so the rakyat would not have rejected them.

“Thus if we do not administer the country well, it is not just us who will lose out but everyone will,” he said.