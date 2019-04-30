Tabung Haji rescue mission, biggest achievement by Pakatan, says Mujahid

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said resolving the financial crisis facing the Lembaga Tabung Haji is Pakatan Harapan’s biggest achievement after a year of administering the country. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — Resolving the financial crisis facing the Pilgrims’ Fund Board or Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is Pakatan Harapan’s biggest achievement after a year of administering the country, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

He said the mission to rescue TH focused on restoring the agency’s credibility and strengthening its financial position.

After going through rehabilitation and restructuring exercise, he said, TH was now back on track and heading towards a better future.

“We started the package to rescue TH since we (PH) took over the country’s administration. In December 2018, we announced TH’s very depressing position and its breach of the law, making it among the biggest scandal in the country.

“We came to the rescue to ensure TH, as well as the depositors and their savings, are guaranteed safe. Alhamdulillah, we have settled it,” he told a media conference at his office here recently in conjunction with PH government’s first anniversary.

As of Dec 31, 2018, TH recorded assets of RM76.5 billion, compared with RM75.5 billion in total liabilities, hence allowing it to give hibah (dividend) of not more than RM1 billion.

Mujahid said rescuing PH was made among the priority by PH as promised in its election manifesto, apart from the scandal involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Felda and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA).

PH took over the country’s administration on May 9 last year after winning the 14th general election, hence ending the Barisan Nasional’s 60-year rule of the country.

Mujahid said other achievements involving his portfolio were amendments to the Administration of islamic Law (Federal Territories) Act to enable all Islamic religious schools, including tahfiz centres and kindergartens, to be monitored and regulated by the Prime Minister’s Department.

He said the Prime Minister’s Department was also working on establishing a special Syariah court to handle alimony claims and child custody, with the proposal to be tabled to the cabinet on May 8.

Also to be tabled to the cabinet, he said, scheduled in June, is a paper on the formulation of a law for syariah lawyers in the federal territories as part of the move to streamline and coordinate syariah laws nationwide.

Mujahid, who is Parit Buntar Member of Parliament, said he had also succeeded in bringing reforms to religious agencies by introducing the three concept of Islamic administration, namely Rahmatan Lil Alamin, Maqasid Syariah and the Malaysian Model.

As a special minister appointed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahahthir Mohamad to deal with Bosnia Herzegovina, Mujahid said he had been able to set up the Malaysia Bosnia Trade Cooperation Association (MBTCA) to enhance economic relations between the two countries. — Bernama