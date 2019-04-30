Press should report correct facts on Peel Avenue land sale, Guan Eng says in court

Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng testified in a suit against the statement of acting Gerakan Youth chief Jason Loo on the sale of land in Peel Avenue to Island Hospital at the High Court here yesterday. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, April 30 ― The press should report a certain report based on the correct facts, says former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng.

Guan Eng was testifying in a suit against the statement of acting Gerakan Youth chief Jason Loo on the sale of land in Peel Avenue to Island Hospital at the High Court here yesterday.

“Report the facts. In this case, the press should report what was mentioned and uttered by Jason Loo and report the real facts,” he said.

Guan Eng, who is the Finance Minister had filed three suits against the statement of Loo at a media conference on May 27 2017 on the sale of the land.

In February 2018, Guan Eng filed three separate defamation suits against Loo for maliciously making false statements and defamation as well as The China Press Bhd and Guang Ming Ribao press for publishing the statement.

The hearing before Judge Datuk Rosilah Yop will resume on May 13. ― Bernama