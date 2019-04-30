Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak: Several road alignments to be opened in July

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Several road alignments at the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak which has been upgraded from a two-lane dual carriageway to a four-lane dual carriageway will be opened to the public in July.

“This development will reduce the discomfort of road users during the construction of the highway,” said Deputy Works Minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir.

He said this when winding up a debate on the royal address at Dewan Negara for his ministry today.

For the same project in Sabah, Mohd Anuar said up to now 12 out of 35 work packages have been awarded to contractors who have started construction work with the overall progress status of the project reaching 13.43 per cent.

However, he explained, a contract of one of the contractors involving the Tawau to Semporna stretch had been terminated due to poor performance.

The sitting will resume on Monday. — Bernama