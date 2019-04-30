Nothing much PBS can do for Sandakan residents after failed promises, says minister

Energy, Science, Technology, Climate Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin says PBS failed to execute two critical projects that would have solved power supply woes the constituents had been saddled with for a long time. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department

SANDAKAN, April 30 ― There is nothing much the PBS can do for the people of Sandakan because when the party was part of the previous government, it failed to deliver on its promises, said Energy, Science, Technology, Climate Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

She said PBS was now led by the former minister who was in charge of energy, but failed to execute two critical projects that would have solved power supply woes the constituents had been saddled with for a long time.

“The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was forced to cancel a gas pipeline project that would have boosted power generation to meet needs from the west coast of Sabah to the east coast because only 11 per cent of work had been done but 88 per cent of the RM4 billion cost had already been spent.

“The government now is also forced to cancel a geothermal project in Tawau because there has been no progress on it since 2016,” she said at a DAP political rally at the Apartmen Indah Jaya housing complex here last night.

Yeo, 36, who is also the DAP Member of Parliament for Bakri, also stressed that the new (PH) government was not like the old (Barisan Nasional) government which had a propensity for stealing the people’s money.

On Vivian Wong Shir Yee, 30, DAP ’s candidate for the Sandakan by-election on May 11. Yeo said age and gender were not yardsticks to judge the credibility of anyone.

“Vivian Wong has an idealism that can be realised. I am sure she will bring the idealism of the young to Parliament and we must have faith in the young and also women,” she said.

The PH coalition is made up of Bersatu, DAP, PKR and Amanah. Umno was the backbone of Barisan Nasional and PBS was one of its key components.

The by-election is a five-cornered fight which also involves PBS’ Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin and three independent candidates. ― Bernama