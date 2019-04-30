Minister suggests govt initiates policy shifts

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, speaks during a media interview in Putrajaya April 25, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

GEORGE TOWN, April 30 — Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution will suggest to the Federal government to initiate some policy shifts, in the cabinet ministers discussions with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at 3pm tomorrow.

Saifuddin said the ministers were given the task of presenting policy papers relating to their respective portfolios to the Prime Minister, aimed at creating more job opportunities and facilitating the business community.

He said the focus of his ministry was certainly on issues related to the cost of living which is of top priority.

“My suggestion is the need for the government to consider if necessary to initiate a shift in some policies, for example in cases of imbalance in the supply chain.

“For example, policies creating a lopsided situation where it benefits one party at the expense of the majority of consumers should be reviewed,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Saifuddin participated in a debate session while debating the motion of thanks to Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas’s opening speech last Friday at the Penang State Assembly sitting.

Saifuddin, who is also the state assemblyman for Pantai Jerejak said discussions between the Cabinet ministers and the Prime Minister would be held on May 1, the Labour Day’s public holiday, so that the discussions were more thorough, detailed with no time constraints.

He said the focus of the discussions would be the government gives priority to creating jobs so that people have work, can stimulate income and continue with their lives. — Bernama