Johor Umno confident increase in members after PH’s ‘failure’ to fulfil promises

Johor Umno liaison committee chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad said Johor Umno’s membership has seen an increase of 44,536 members within a year. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 30 — Johor Umno’s membership has seen an increase of 44,536 members within a year, bringing the total number of members to 439,641 after a vetting process was carried out.

Johor Umno liaison chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the new members were mainly youths who have decided to join the party.

He said Johor Umno believes one of the main reasons for the increase in members was due to the general sentiments that people are disappointed with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government that has failed to fulfil their promises.

“We can see that the people, especially the B40 low income households and the rural communities, are heavily affected by the current economic situation as well as with the rising cost of living. We also note that the stock market continues to fall.

“What we see here is that the government is still too entrenched in politicking in terms of their interest, so I’m sure the people hope that the government will no longer delay in looking into their welfare,” said Hasni.

He said this after a closed-door meeting attended by Johor Umno deputy liaison chairman Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed and the party’s former vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein at the party’s state liaison headquarters in Jalan Ayer Molek here today.

In a separate matter, Hasni said today’s closed-door meeting had also agreed that Johor Umno will uphold the principle of the Constitutional Monarchy, meaning that the Johor state constitution will continue to be defended and supported by the party.

“Johor Umno is clear in our stance that we will not compromise on the role and responsibility of the party to support the Johor state constitution where it not only protects the royal institution but also deems any threats to the monarchy as unreasonable,” said Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman.

Hasni also added that Johor Umno has always taken the stand to support the government’s intention to enact a voting age limit to 18 from the previous 21.