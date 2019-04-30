For bargain deals, download govt's 'Price Catcher' app

The ‘Price Catcher’ application can be downloaded to help consumers find the cheapest price for daily necessities by comparing prices at business premises near their residence. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 ― “It's easy, time-saving and helps consumers to be thrifty,” were the positive comments received from consumers on the initiative taken by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in developing the “Price Catcher” application.

The application which can be downloaded free through App Store for iOS users and Play Store for Android, serves to help consumers find the cheapest price for daily necessities by comparing prices at business premises near their residence.

A human resources employee, Halimah Mustafa, 32, said the app had been very helpful in saving money as you only shop at premises offering more economical prices.

“For parents with small children like me, the app helps us find baby’s items at cheaper prices, in fact through this app I could find a supermarket that sells a tin of baby formula for RM2 to RM3 less,” she told Bernama.

A food stall operator Ahmad Alfian, 33, said the Price Catcher app had helped him to reduce expenditure when buying daily items for his food business.

“I can save as much as RM15 to RM25 per item and this allows me to offer more competitive prices to my customers,” he said.

Contractor, Hafiz Fazial, 28, is thankful for the government's initiative in developing the Price Catcher app which he said proved their sincerity and concern in helping to reduce the people’s spending and cost of living.

“With this app we save time as we do not have to shop around to compare prices because the daily prices at all stores can be checked through the Price Catcher,” he said. ― Bernama