There must be middle ground to avoid ‘toxic politics’, Khairy says

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a Bicara Minda session in Shah Alam on April 29, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, April 29 — There should always be a middle ground in politics, lest the country be poisoned by toxic politics, said former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.

Noting that other countries aside from Malaysia is currently experiencing this phenomenon, he said it is all too common for the supporters of one side to not see eye-to-eye with their counterparts on the other side.

“If one is a Pakatan Harapan supporter, then there is nothing they can agree upon with a BN supporter, and vice-versa,” Khairy said during Karangkraf’s Bicara Minda session.

The Rembau MP said there surely must be some form of middle ground, where both PH and BN can co-operate in certain matters when it comes to running the country.

“It is a matter of us functioning as a viable Opposition, and they as the (federal) government running the country.

“If politics in Malaysia become too toxic, the hatred will poison the entire political system,” Khairy told moderator Tan Sri Johan Jaafar.

Remarking on an earlier point where he discussed it is vital for Umno to remain centrist instead of heading further into the right, Khairy said this was a fact that even PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang admitted.

“He himself acknowledged that although the core (of the struggle) is Malay-Islam, it does not mean others are denied their rights.

“This is a good development we must further expand upon, for if we have a 100 per cent Malay-Islamic government with no others, it will divide the country. We need support from as many as possible from the other races and communities,” he said.