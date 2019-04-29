Report: MACC nabs ex-minister’s former aide over RM1.8m aircraft equipment deal

MACC arrested a former special officer to an ex-minister for being the person responsible for several government projects, including one involving the supply of aircraft equipment worth RM1.8 million. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained a former special officer to a former Cabinet minister on suspicion of being the mastermind behind projects in a ministry including for the supply of aircraft equipment worth about RM1.8 million.

According to an MACC source, the 50-year-old Datuk was arrested at about 12 pm today at the Putrajaya MACC’s headquarters here when he went to give his statement.

The source said initial investigations revealed that the suspect was allegedly receiving bribes from several contractor companies in return for awarding projects to supply equipment through direct negotiations with the ministry including aircraft equipment estimated at RM1.8 million sometime around 2017.

The source said that the MACC was also tracking down several individuals and supplier companies across the country who were suspected of being involved with the individual.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki when contacted confirmed the arrest.

He said the investigation was conducted under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 and the MACC would seek a remand order against the suspect in Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow. — Bernama