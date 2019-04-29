Perak MB’s mother laid to rest

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters in Ipoh April 10, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 29 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s mother, Datin Zaliha Nordin was laid to rest at the Al-Khairiah Mosque's Cemetery, Kampung Kepayang Fair Park, here at 11am today.

Datin Zaliha Nordin, 79, died of natural causes, surrounded by family members, at her residence in Kampung Sungai Rokam at 7.25pm yesterday.

She is survived by eight children including Ahmad Faizal who was her seventh child.

Earlier, several state executive councillors and party leaders paid their last respect to Zaliha at the Perak Menteri Besar's official residence at Jalan Raja Dihilir, here. — Bernama