Minister says takeover of NFC project to be finalised soon

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub speaks to reporters at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PONTIAN, April 29 — The acquisition of the National Feedlot Centre (NFC) project will be finalised soon, after taking into account its legal implications to the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry (MOA).

Its minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said there were still ongoing talks between the MOA and the companies that had expressed interest in the project.

“So far, there are there are two or three companies that are interested, but only one (company) is serious.

“We will look at the legal implications on the ministry. If it goes smoothly and the company can refund the RM250 million (which is the government’s loan to NFC earlier) to the MOA, why not (approve the takeover)?”

He told this to reporters after the launch of the “MYGREENTEAM” Programme, a project in collaboration with the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) and the Education Ministry at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato’ Penggawa Barat, here today.

Also present were LPP chairman Datuk Mazlan Alima, its director-general Azulita Salim and a representative of the Johor State Education director, Yusman Jamsir. — Bernama