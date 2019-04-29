Minister: Govt finalising strategic partner for third national car

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the government is currently in the final phase of deciding the strategic partner for the third national car project. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The government is currently in the final phase of deciding the strategic partner for the third national car project.

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the partnership, to be inked soon, would be announced by Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad.

“I can’t disclose much about it yet. Just wait and see,” he told the media on the sidelines of a National Entrepreneurship Framework townhall session here today.

The project would be private sector-driven and would not use government funds, he stressed, adding that the ministry’s role was just to help the project gain traction.

“We do not want to have to bail them out when there is trouble,” he said.

Redzuan added that so far, 145 local vendors had shown interest in the project and the type of car would be an extended-range vehicle.

He noted that Malaysia had the expertise in building cars as well as technological advancement, and the automotive sector was more open now.

“We are now in an era when anyone can build cars like Dyson, for example. We are on the right track and this project is not about taking Proton’s position. It is just to push (forward) our capabilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, feedback is being collected on how to strengthen entrepreneurship among Malaysians and will be used to develop the National Entrepreneurship Policy, which will be launched by the third quarter of this year. — Bernama